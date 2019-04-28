|
Age 84, of New Brighton Went to be with his Lord and Savior April 26th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marie Maier Pearce; brother, Benjamin; and sister, Merrillyn. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Doris; daughter, Lisa Marie (Daniel) Bilse; granddaughter, Kennedy; grandson, Landen; nephews, Mark and Scott Pearce; niece, Kerri Ruch; and 8 great-nieces and nephews. Lawrence was born in Harrisburg, PA, and lived his childhood in Flushing, NY until he joined the military. He served in the Army for two years, and after his service he relocated to Minnesota. Lawrence spent his career working for Northern States Power and eventually retired after 37 years. Funeral service to be held Thursday, May 2nd at 11AM, with visitation one hour prior at First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Ave NE, Columbia Heights. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019