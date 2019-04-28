Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
1555 40th Ave NE
Columbia Heights, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
1555 40th Ave NE
Columbia Heights, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence PEARCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence David PEARCE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence David PEARCE Obituary
Age 84, of New Brighton Went to be with his Lord and Savior April 26th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marie Maier Pearce; brother, Benjamin; and sister, Merrillyn. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Doris; daughter, Lisa Marie (Daniel) Bilse; granddaughter, Kennedy; grandson, Landen; nephews, Mark and Scott Pearce; niece, Kerri Ruch; and 8 great-nieces and nephews. Lawrence was born in Harrisburg, PA, and lived his childhood in Flushing, NY until he joined the military. He served in the Army for two years, and after his service he relocated to Minnesota. Lawrence spent his career working for Northern States Power and eventually retired after 37 years. Funeral service to be held Thursday, May 2nd at 11AM, with visitation one hour prior at First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Ave NE, Columbia Heights. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now