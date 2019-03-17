|
Of South St. Paul, MN Age 61 Born September 27, 1957, was lovingly embraced by his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on March 13, 2019, after a 2 1/2-year struggle with colon and liver cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Lester and Shirley Krech; in-laws, Bill and Clare Thul; sister-in- law, Terry Buche. Survived by his loving wife, Rose Ann of 19 1/2 years and dearly loved stepsons, Justin Schwingle (girlfriend, Casey), Jeremiah Schwingle (fiancé, Kasi and daughter Aleeah); dearly loved siblings, Jean Leitch, Wayne (Marlys), Rick (Mary); many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and dear friends. Visitation 4–8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 with a time of sharing at 7 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights and one hour prior to funeral service. Funeral will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice St., Roseville, MN with meal to follow. Interment following after luncheon at General Lutheran Cemetery, South St. Paul. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
