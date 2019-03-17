Home

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
time of sharing at Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church
2701 Rice St
Roseville, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church
2701 Rice St.
Roseville, MN
Lawrence Douglas KRECH


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Douglas KRECH Obituary
Of South St. Paul, MN Age 61 Born September 27, 1957, was lovingly embraced by his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on March 13, 2019, after a 2 1/2-year struggle with colon and liver cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Lester and Shirley Krech; in-laws, Bill and Clare Thul; sister-in- law, Terry Buche. Survived by his loving wife, Rose Ann of 19 1/2 years and dearly loved stepsons, Justin Schwingle (girlfriend, Casey), Jeremiah Schwingle (fiancé, Kasi and daughter Aleeah); dearly loved siblings, Jean Leitch, Wayne (Marlys), Rick (Mary); many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and dear friends. Visitation 4–8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 with a time of sharing at 7 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights and one hour prior to funeral service. Funeral will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice St., Roseville, MN with meal to follow. Interment following after luncheon at General Lutheran Cemetery, South St. Paul. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
