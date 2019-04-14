|
Age 77, of Stillwater Passed away suddenly April 7, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, 1 sister and 2 brothers. Survived by wife, Sandy; children, Mike (Brenda), Jim "Bimmer" (Lisa), and Scott (Tami); 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, 1 sister, many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial service Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019