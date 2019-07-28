Home

More Obituaries for Lawrence ARBOGAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. ARBOGAST Jr.


1939 - 2019
Lawrence E. ARBOGAST Jr. Obituary
Age 79, of New Brighton, passed away on July 22, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence Sr. and Edna; brothers, Howard and Bill; sisters, Dorothy Green, Ruth Norberg and Mary Skiba . Survived by loving wife of 58 years Kathleen; daughters, Ann (Chris) Summerfield, Mary (Richard) Armistead, Colleen (Matt) Ulfig, Barbara (Robert) Bolden; grandchildren, Jeff (Chelsea), Madeline, Nolan; and many nieces and nephews. Retired from Soo Line Railroad / CP. Celebration of life to be held Friday, August 2nd at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 at Washburn-McReavy Northeast Chapel, 2901 Johnson St. N.E., Minneapolis, MN 55418. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to . www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
