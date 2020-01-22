Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH
3920 N. Victoria St
Shoreview., MN
View Map
Age 82 of Arden Hills Passed away Jan. 20, 2020 Survived by wife, Becky; daughters, Jane L. Smith, Cathy (David) Scodellaro and Susan Caldwell; son, David (Monica) Erickson; grand children, Kate Scodellaro, Grace Caldwell, Daniel and Benjamin Erickson. Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday, Jan. 23rd (visitation 10-11AM) at SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3920 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Family interment Roselawn Cemetery. Larry was an active member of Twin Cities Model A Clubs.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020
