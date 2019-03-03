|
Age 69, passed away on 02/22/2019. Loving Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Friend. Preceded in death by his wife Cheri, father Edward, mother Elaine and brothers Don, Roger and Lenny. Survived by his sisters Barbara (Jack) and Roberta. His sons, Nathan (Dani), Eddy, Marty (Carol) and Allen (Heidi) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and friends. Larry always had a smile on his face. We will miss your smile, quick wit and being the best dad ever. The one we could always go to for anything. Memorial Service Wednesday (3/6) at 11AM at O'Halloran & Murphy – Woodbury, 8700 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019