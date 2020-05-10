Age 84, of Shoreview Passed away May 4, 2020 Larry was born in Litchfield, Minnesota, to Lawrence C. and Marie Wogensen on May 23, 1935. He went to high school at Litchfield High School and graduated in 1953. Larry went on to earn a degree in business and agriculture from the University of Minnesota, lettering in the marching band. He married Caryl Jean Youngberg in 1956, and they had four children together. Larry was proud of his Danish heritage. He cherished time spent with family and enjoyed hosting family holidays and summer picnics and making Ebelskivers for Christmas brunch. He spent his career in the seed business at Barzen's Seed Company, eventually becoming President and part owner before his retirement. Larry loved his time spent marching in several drum and bugle corps, including Minnesota Brass, the Zuhrah Shrine Drum Corp, and the Zuhrah Shrine Band. He was active in the Mason's and Zuhrah Shrine for over 60 years. He enjoyed his dogs, reading, gardening, hunting, fishing, all Gopher sports, and all Minnesota professional sports. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence C. and Marie; and son, Lawrence Stephen (Dawn) Wogensen. Larry is survived by his wife, Caryl; brother, Jon (Betty) Wogensen of Lakeville; daughter, Kim (Buck) Riesgraf; sons, Thomas Wogensen and Richard (Pam) Wogensen; thirteen grandchildren, Rob, Jeremy, Jason (Steph) and Ben (Brittany) Riesgraf, Christina (Josh) Linden, Jaime (Ben) Cook, Lindsay (Matt) McCoy, and Emily (AJ) Pettersen, Zachary, Samantha, Dylan, Peter, Breanne, and Chelsea Wogensen; and seventeen great-grandchildren, Trae, Rylee, Abram, Connor, Elika, Cali, Haylee, Bentley, Roxie, Jasper, June, Rhys, Maddie, Everly, Clara, Holden, and Brody and many nieces and nephews. Memorials preferred to Guild Incorporated, Attn: Development Director, 130 South Wabasha Street, Suite 90, St. Paul, MN 55107, https://guildincorporated.org/donate/ or donor's choice. Services will be held at a later date. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.