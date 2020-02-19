|
Age 78, of St Paul Passed away February 14, 2020 Preceded in death by wife of 52 years, Barbara, son Troy Gervais, parents Theodore and Buelah (Jolly) Gervais, sisters Janet Hillstrom, Joyce Olsen and brother Gary Gervais. Larry proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal. He started working at the US Postal service as a clerk. He found his calling in the American Postal Workers Union. He worked selflessly for the rights of his union brothers/sisters for 36 years. In retirement he enjoyed travel, fishing and bird watching with the love of his life Barbara. Larry was also a fan of any Minnesota sports team but was a huge Vikings fan. Survived by son Dr. Douglas (Lisa) Gervais, daughter Rene' Gervais; grandchildren Madisyn (Peter) Carman, Caleb Aultman, Hunter Gervais, Jackson Gervais and Weston Gervais; brother Lowell Gervais, sister Barbara MacDonald and brother Dennis Gervais. Visitation Wednes-day, February 26th 11am, funeral service 12pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St. Paul. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020