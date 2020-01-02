|
|
Age 96 Preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; son, Gerald. Survived by his sons, Steve and Ed (Judi); grandchildren, Kristi (Jim) Lanoue, DJ (Kate), Mark, Teri Geist, Keri (Doug) Gilles; several great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 10am on Monday, January 6 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, followed by funeral service at 11am. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 2, 2020