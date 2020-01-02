Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Lawrence H. BEYER

Lawrence H. BEYER Obituary
Age 96 Preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; son, Gerald. Survived by his sons, Steve and Ed (Judi); grandchildren, Kristi (Jim) Lanoue, DJ (Kate), Mark, Teri Geist, Keri (Doug) Gilles; several great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 10am on Monday, January 6 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, followed by funeral service at 11am. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 2, 2020
