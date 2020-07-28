1/
Lawrence J. McKENZIE
1931 - 2020
May 14, 1931 ~ July 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Lucy McKenzie, brother Francis (Fats) McKenzie, sister Mary Pfannes and his grandson Aaron Lamson. Survived by loving wife Yvonne McKenzie, daughters Cindy (Gary) Vangsness, Mary (David) Bailey, LuAnn (Mike) Peterson, sons David Mckenzie, Lance (Terri) McKenzie, adopted son Curtis Johnson, 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great grand child. Siblings Clarence McKenzie, Leo McKenzie and Patricia Parmer. Visitation 5:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom. A private family funeral will be held. The Family respectfully request the wearing of masks and to social distance. 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
