Age 89, of New Brighton, MN Passed away July 30th, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, John and Ella Miller; sister, Myrtle Whirley. Survived by loving wife of 49 years Betty; children, Mike (Cindy) Huepenbecker, Susan Huepenbecker and Bill Huepenbecker; grand children, Jim Wolf, Michael Wolf, Ashley Guthrie, Andy Huepenbecker; great grandchildren, Lexi, Samuel, Emery and many other loving family and friends. Memorial service to be held Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior United Church of Christ New Brighton 1000 Long Lake Rd, New Brighton, MN 55112. www.Washburn-McReavy.com New Brighton 651-636-9821
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019