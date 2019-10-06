|
1924 – 2019 WWII Veteran Sergeant Aerial Gunnar US Army Air Corps 740 Bomb Sqd. 455 Bomb Grp. 304 Bomb Wing. 15th Air Force. Member Swiss Internees Association. Preceded in death by sons, Eugene & Riese & wife of 67 years, Lolita. Memorial to be held at the Cremation Society St. Paul Chapel, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., Sunday, October 13 from 1-4 p.m. with blessing of life & death to be held at 1:30 p.m. Luncheon reception to follow. In honor of Larry, memorials preferred to family or local IBEW 110 Union, 1330 Conway St., St. Paul or any wildlife foundation. Larry & Lolita will rest together at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019