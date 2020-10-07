Lawrence JAROSIEWICZ

Age 73 of St. Paul, MN Passed away suddenly October 1, 2020 Preceded in death by his loving wife Joan, sisters Lorraine and Pat. Survived by his children John (Becky), Heather (Dan) Vittori, Michael (Heather). Larry will also be missed by his seven grandchildren Gunnar, Matthew, Sarah, Kassia, Emily, Jozia and Alex; his siblings Richard, Leonard, Dorothy and Alice; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Celebration of Life Sunday, October 11, 2020, 2-6PM, American Legion Post 577, 1129 Arcade St., St. Paul, MN 55106.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 7, 2020.