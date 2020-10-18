Age 63 of South St. Paul Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa Passed away October 12, 2020 after a 3 week battle with Covid-19. Preceded by grandparents; parents Gene & Bernice Johnson; sisters Barb, Nance & Anna; brother Huey. Survived by loving wife of 17 years Joan; children Nicki (Ben), Tanya (Lee), David (Rochelle) & Michelle; grandchildren Alana, Tylir, Kayleigh, Hayden, Wesley, Reese; brothers Bill & Al Hemming; sisters Carol, Kitty, Patty, Bernie & Elizabeth; step-mother Judy Johnson & many other relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Funeral Service WEDNESDAY, October 21, 7:00 PM at Klecatsky's-Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave. South Saint Paul. Visitation from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.