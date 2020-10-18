1/
Lawrence "Larry" JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 63 of South St. Paul Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa Passed away October 12, 2020 after a 3 week battle with Covid-19. Preceded by grandparents; parents Gene & Bernice Johnson; sisters Barb, Nance & Anna; brother Huey. Survived by loving wife of 17 years Joan; children Nicki (Ben), Tanya (Lee), David (Rochelle) & Michelle; grandchildren Alana, Tylir, Kayleigh, Hayden, Wesley, Reese; brothers Bill & Al Hemming; sisters Carol, Kitty, Patty, Bernie & Elizabeth; step-mother Judy Johnson & many other relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Funeral Service WEDNESDAY, October 21, 7:00 PM at Klecatsky's-Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave. South Saint Paul. Visitation from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-451-1551





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved