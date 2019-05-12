Home

St Frances Cabrini Church
1500 Franklin Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
church of St. Frances Cabrini
1500 Franklin Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN
Lawrence Joseph BAUER-SCANDIN


March 28, 1947 ~ February 28, 2019 Larry wore many hats in is lifetime – motivational speaker, author ("Faces on the Clock"), probation officer, jail counselor and correctional foster parent to 125+ kids. His message was one of personal responsibility and that each of us has a finite amount of time on this earth, and that what we do or don't do with that time is the measure of our success or failure, our happiness or unhappiness with that life. Larry is survived by his wife Peggy, sister Peggy and her husband Chet Radzak, brother Jack Scandin, son Lloyd Fosness, nieces and nephews, and soulmate Chuck McKiernan. A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 18th at the church of St. Frances Cabrini, 1500 Franklin Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN. Immediately following the service will be a luncheon and gathering to share stories, memories and laughter.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
