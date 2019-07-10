Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence HENGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Joseph Hna-Zheen-Ga "Standing Bear" HENGEL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Joseph Hna-Zheen-Ga "Standing Bear" HENGEL Jr. Obituary
Beloved Husband and Father peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, July 6th 2019. Preceded in death by parents, siblings and grandparents. Survived by his wife, Lynn; daughter, Ashley; son, Kirby; sister; aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; many other family and friends. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 1pm on Saturday July 13 at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, MN). Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. WULFF 651-776-1555 WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now