Beloved Husband and Father peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, July 6th 2019. Preceded in death by parents, siblings and grandparents. Survived by his wife, Lynn; daughter, Ashley; son, Kirby; sister; aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; many other family and friends. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 1pm on Saturday July 13 at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, MN). Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. WULFF 651-776-1555 WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019