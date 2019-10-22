|
Age 88, of St. Paul MN Passed away October 12, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, John and Agnes Woken, one sister and 8 brothers. Larry is survived by his sister Beverly Woken of Eagan, MN, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A special thank you to the appropriate staff, nurses, and doctor's at Cerenity Health Care Center and St. Joe's Hospital. Larry chose to donate body to the Anatomy Bequest Program Medical School at the U of MN. In accordance with his wishes there will be no funeral or celebration of life.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2019