Lawrence Lee "Larry" LAUBER Jr. Obituary
April 15, 2019, age 80, of Inver Grove Heights. He was preceded in death by infant son Eric and brother Jack Lauber. He is survived by wife Eileen; 3 sons, Brian (Mary Lee), Lawrence III "Larry" and Kevin (Kelly); 7 grandchildren Kayla, Ellie, Elizabeth, Sydney, Blake, Jia & Fei Yu. Also survived by sister in-law Judy Lauber and nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22nd at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7600 Cahill Ave E., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Church. Interment Cottage Grove Cemetery. Member of Osman Schrine Temple, Ancient Landmark Lodge #5 and Norske Torske Klubben. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Parkinson Disease Association. (www. apdaparkinson.org)
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019
