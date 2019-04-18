|
April 15, 2019, age 80, of Inver Grove Heights. He was preceded in death by infant son Eric and brother Jack Lauber. He is survived by wife Eileen; 3 sons, Brian (Mary Lee), Lawrence III "Larry" and Kevin (Kelly); 7 grandchildren Kayla, Ellie, Elizabeth, Sydney, Blake, Jia & Fei Yu. Also survived by sister in-law Judy Lauber and nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22nd at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7600 Cahill Ave E., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Church. Interment Cottage Grove Cemetery. Member of Osman Schrine Temple, Ancient Landmark Lodge #5 and Norske Torske Klubben. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Parkinson Disease Association. (www. apdaparkinson.org)
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019