Lawrence M. BASTIAN
(4/8/41), nature lover who felt most at home in a fishing boat. Larry worked 25 years as a business agent for the Teamsters Local 320 after being a security guard at Stillwater Prison (Bayport). Before retirement he worked for the State of Minnesota as well. He is survived by 5 children: Bridgette Bastian Tompkins, Anjeanette (Eric) Roy, Mike (Teri) Tompkins, Yvette (Mike) Heintz, and Brian Bastian and as well as 9 grandchildren. Larry believed that death is not the opposite of life but a part of it. His memory lives on in all who loved him.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
