Age 62, of Inver Grove Heights, MN Passed away on Nov. 27, 2020 of COVID-19. Preceded in death by parents Jim and Jane Rocheford, siblings Jim and Rita, dog Maisie. Survived by wife of 22 years, Beth Burns Rocheford, daughter Lauren, son David, sister Michele (Tom) Towle, sister JoAnn (John) Pastorius, 9 nieces/nephews, loving relatives and friends. Born April 29, 1958, graduate of Benilde '76, St. John's Univ '80 & Hamline Univ School of Law '83. A civil litigator and Super Lawyer, Partner at Jardine, Logan & O'Brien and Lommen Abdo Law Firms for over 30 years, Adjunct Professor at William Mitchell College of Law and member of the MN and WI state bar assn. His greatest love was his family. Avid fisherman, loved family time and watching his kids play sports. Funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Becket (4455 S. Robert Trail, Eagan, MN 55123) on Fri., Dec. 11 at 11AM (Invitation Only) Live Stream https://youtu.be/qCDsV-uqy8Y
). In lieu of flowers donations to St. John's Univ Student Fund requested (www.csbsju.edu
).