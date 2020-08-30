1/1
Lawrence Magnus JOHNSON
Age 83 lost his battle with COVID-19 on August 3 at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Gaisbauer Johnson, son Mark, parents Oscar and Florence and brother Allen. Survived by his 6 children, 11 grandchildren, and brother Wayne. He will be missed by many special friends and fantastic neighbors. He will be greatly missed by his loving partner Karen and her daughter Aimee. A celebration of his life is tentatively planned after the pandemic. Arrangements with Cremation Society of Minnesota with private interment. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
