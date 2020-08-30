Age 83 lost his battle with COVID-19 on August 3 at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Gaisbauer Johnson, son Mark, parents Oscar and Florence and brother Allen. Survived by his 6 children, 11 grandchildren, and brother Wayne. He will be missed by many special friends and fantastic neighbors. He will be greatly missed by his loving partner Karen and her daughter Aimee. A celebration of his life is tentatively planned after the pandemic. Arrangements with Cremation Society of Minnesota with private interment. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society
.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.