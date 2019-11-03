Home

Lawrence "Larry" MAROFSKY

Lawrence "Larry" MAROFSKY Obituary
Age 74, of Plymouth Died peacefully in his home on November 1st. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Hattie Marofsky. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, and lifelong love, Myrna; and the joys of his life, daughters, Sarah Kesher (Aaron) and Eve Raymond (Lawrence); and grandsons, Max, Nate and Sam Kesher; brothers, Stuart (Joanne) and David (Debe); also nieces and nephews. Larry grew up in St. Paul and became a highly respected real-estate attorney with offices in Brooklyn Center. He argued, and won, several cases in front of the Minnesota Supreme Court and took pride in fighting for his clients' best interests. He served on the Plymouth Planning & Charter Commissions and was an advocate for justice through his work in politics. He was a steadfast good man of dignity and character, and a terrible singer. He will be held in the hearts and memories of all who had the privilege to know him. He will be greatly missed. Funeral service 12:00 Noon, MONDAY, November 4, 2019, TEMPLE ISRAEL, 2323 Fremont Ave. S., Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Hattie & Henry Marofsky Fund at the St. Paul Jewish Community Center or the Minnesota . SHIVA at Temple Israel, Monday 7:00 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
