Age 85 of St. Paul Died July 23, 2019 Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Paul. Life-long East Sider and proud graduate of Cretin High School class of 1952. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Elizabeth; brother Eugene; sister Helen; father-in-law Jack; mother-in- law Mary; brothers-in-law Paul and Bernie; sister-in-law Jean. Survived by beloved wife Rosemarie (Ro); children Christina (Noah), Anthony (Marciann), Michael and Gregory; grandchildren Justina, Jacob, Rachel and Charles; great grandchildren Jaxon and Jionni; Catherine Satriano; many other relatives and long-time friends. He loved to be surrounded by family and cherished our times together. La familia! Larry was an avid sportsman, a respected businessman and a kind and generous man of faith. Founder and president of May Detective Agency; Co-Founder and CEO of American Security Corp; President, Crime Stoppers; volunteer at St. Paul Rotary Club, Red Cross, United Hospital and the annual Rosary Rally. Parishioner and volunteer at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church for 60+ years. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Bozivich from HealthEast for his excellent care over the years, Dr. Warren Wexler and the nursing staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their skilled, compassionate care. Visitation Monday, July 29th 4-7 p.m. at St. Pascal Baylon Chuch - White Bear Avenue and 3rd Street. Prayer service/rosary at 6:30. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, July 30th – 10:30 a.m. at the church. Visitation one hour before Mass with burial at Union Cemetery following lunch. Memorials preferred to St. Pascal Baylon Church or Sharing and Caring Hands.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019