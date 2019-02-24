Home

Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
51 7th St. W.,
St. Paul, MN
Interment
Following Services
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Lawrence P. KAZMIERCZAK Obituary
Age 72, of Mendota Heights Passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Harriet Kazmierczak; and step-mother, Eileen. Survived by loving wife of 40 years, Marlene; children, Angel (Tim) Pearson, Anthony and Jonathan (Valerie Ward); many grandchildren; brothers, Gerald (Marge), Gary (Mary Godfrey) and Tim (Sue); sisters, Sadi (Jim Hill) Schaeffer, Sissy Albert, Debbie (Donnie Morris) Davis. Visitation 4-7 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, with visitation beginning at 9 AM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Church of the Assumption, 51 7th St. W., St. Paul, MN, 55102. Interment with military honors will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Breath of Hope Foundation (abreathofhope.org). 651-459-2875
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
