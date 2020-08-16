October 29, 1944 – August 6, 2020 On August 6, 2020, Lawrence Sherman Rooney (Larry) passed away at age 75. Larry was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and was blessed to have an additional 2 years of life to spend with loved ones. Larry was born in Medelia 10/29/44. He grew up in Grove City and later moved to Litchfield and graduated high school in 1962. He attended St. John's University and the MN School of Business.Larry was also honorably discharged in 1967 from the MN National Guard. Larry married his first wife Jeanne McCarney in 1967 at Church of our Lady in Manannah. They had 3 boys, Sean, Ryan and Kyle. His career was spent working in mortgage banking, commercial real estate and retail in Iowa, Texas and MN. Larry remarried Jacque Krauth in 1987 and welcomed 3 stepchildren, Jake, Brook and Morgan. Survivors include, wife Jacque Rooney; 3 sons, Sean (Christina), Ryan (Meaghan), Kyle (Shawna); 3 stepchildren, Jake (Amy) Krauth, Brook (David) Bell, Morgan Krauth; 16 grandchildren, Sean Jr, Palmer and Robert Rooney, Liam and Gavin Rooney, Madden, Declan, Conrad and Evelyn Rooney, Kizzy and Hattie Bell, Lila and Audrey Krauth, Satchel, Stella and Mays Perlowski; brothers: John (Marguerite), Bob (Kerri); sisters Dionne Turek (Bill Conroy), Pat (Richard), Phyllis (Lance) Bement. Preceded in death by parents Francis and Myra, brother Michael, sister Marcy. There will be a celebration of life in honor of Larry with friends and family. More details will be shared in the days to come. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation or Accessible Space.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store