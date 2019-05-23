|
Age 66, Member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, jour-neyed to the Spirit World on May 21, 2019. Survived by wife, Jerrilynn "Sissy"; son, Jeremy Neil Thomas (Sara); daughter, Misty-Dawn Marie Lorinser (Todd); grandchildren, Kayla Thomas (fiancé, Nathanielle Burkhart), Dontae Herrley, Tommy Herrley, Megan Thomas, Jamie Thomas, Kadence Lorinser; brother, Kenneth J. Thomas (Carolyn); sister, Kimberly Bemrose (Tom); brother-in-law, Gary Borchert; God child, Megan Johnson. Preceded by father, Kenneth L. Thomas; mother, Delores Crooks Walker (Stuart); sister, Constance Borchert; nephew, Troy Muellenberg. A Celebration of Life Gathering, Saturday, July 20, from 1-6 PM, at 15151 Dakota Trail N., Prior Lake. Shakopee ~ 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from May 23 to July 14, 2019