Age 82 Went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Lonnie is preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Ellen Johnson; daughter, Kristine Sauer; grand daughter, Mari Cocchiarella. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Pat"; children, Daniel (Karina), Lori (Michael) Cocchiarella and William (Kristy); 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Phillip (Colleen) and Dale (Cindy). A special thanks to Amanda, RN with Advo Independent Care Services, and HealthEast/Fairview Hospice, for the wonderful care provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice. Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private memorial service.