Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 West Fifteenth St
Hastings., MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence WERNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence W. "Larry" WERNER Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence W. "Larry" WERNER Sr. Obituary
Age 90, of Hastings Died peacefully January 13, 2020 Survived by children, Darlene (Duane) Lampman, Pat (Bob) Huneke, Cindy Freiermuth, George Werner, Roy (Barb) Werner, Mary (Jeff) Kahl, & Greg (Victoria) Werner; 18 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, & 4 step great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Linda Werner; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, MaryAnn Otto, Rosalie (Gerald) Rother, Edward (Cindy) Freiermuth, Donny Freiermuth, Dorothy Brockman, Anita Freiermuth, Irma Freiermuth, and Viola Werner; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday (1/17), at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 West Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery, with a luncheon following at church. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, & also from 9-10:30 a.m. Fri. morning at church. 651-437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -