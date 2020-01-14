|
Age 90, of Hastings Died peacefully January 13, 2020 Survived by children, Darlene (Duane) Lampman, Pat (Bob) Huneke, Cindy Freiermuth, George Werner, Roy (Barb) Werner, Mary (Jeff) Kahl, & Greg (Victoria) Werner; 18 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, & 4 step great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Linda Werner; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, MaryAnn Otto, Rosalie (Gerald) Rother, Edward (Cindy) Freiermuth, Donny Freiermuth, Dorothy Brockman, Anita Freiermuth, Irma Freiermuth, and Viola Werner; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday (1/17), at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 West Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery, with a luncheon following at church. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, & also from 9-10:30 a.m. Fri. morning at church. 651-437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
