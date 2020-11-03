Age 97, of Roseville Passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sidney "Buddy" Silesky; second husband, Irving Sperling; and grandchildren, Jesse Silesky and Laurie Dolan. Survived by her children, Barry (Sharon Solwitz) Silesky, Barbara (Chuck) Tidd, Larry (Nancy) Sperling, Barbara Ritzen, Cheri (Lee) Heidel; her brother, Allan (Debby) Schneider; and grandchildren, Chip (Sarah) Tidd, Seth (Melissa) Silesky, Adam Sperling, Hayley Sperling, Robert (Kim) Silver, Sheli (Cory) Ginsburg, Joseph (Sara) Dolan. Special mention to her loving caregiver and friend, Karen Atkins. Funeral service 3:00 pm THURSDAY, November 5, 2020, via Zoom, for link email zoom1@hodroffepstein.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Temple Israel, 2323 Fremont Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55405, or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, Donor Relations Center, PO Box 96219, Washington DC 20090-6219. SHIVA Thursday 7:00 pm via the same Zoom link as for the funeral. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com