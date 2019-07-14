|
Age 99 Of Forest Lake, MN and Chisago City, MN Born March 7, 1920 in Sisseton, SD, she passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 11, 2019. Leah grew up in Redwood Falls, MN, received her nursing degree from St. Catherine's in St. Paul, and her Master's Degree in business from Mankato State University. She was preceded in death by parents, Ward and Mayme Pease; husband, Edwin "Sam"; son, Michael; siblings, James and Robert. She is survived by daughters, Margaret (Alvin) Johnson, Kathryn Hillesheim; son, Timothy (Dora); daughter-in-law, Carol Hillesheim; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to the Leah Hillesheim Scholarship Fund at the Fairview Lakes Regional Medical Center, Wyoming, Minnesota. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019