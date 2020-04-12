|
|
Age 70 of North St. Paul Survived by her husband of 53 years, Roger, their children Scott of Oakdale and Shelly (Scott) Encher of Brookfield, IL. There are 5 grandchildren Zakk, Drew, Ryan, Devon and Graham and 2 great grandchildren Inga and Niilo. Also survived by sisters Sue (John) Loskota of West Lakeland and Lori Lundin of Maple Grove and a brother Paul Martin of Center City. Due to the fact that Leann, her father and 3 of her siblings died of ALS (Lou Gehrigs Disease) Memorials are strongly preferred to ALS of MN, 1919 University Ave. W., #175, St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020