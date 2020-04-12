Home

Leann GLENNA

Leann GLENNA Obituary
Age 70 of North St. Paul Survived by her husband of 53 years, Roger, their children Scott of Oakdale and Shelly (Scott) Encher of Brookfield, IL. There are 5 grandchildren Zakk, Drew, Ryan, Devon and Graham and 2 great grandchildren Inga and Niilo. Also survived by sisters Sue (John) Loskota of West Lakeland and Lori Lundin of Maple Grove and a brother Paul Martin of Center City. Due to the fact that Leann, her father and 3 of her siblings died of ALS (Lou Gehrigs Disease) Memorials are strongly preferred to ALS of MN, 1919 University Ave. W., #175, St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
