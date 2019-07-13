Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lee KRUMPELMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee A. KRUMPELMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee A. KRUMPELMANN Obituary
Age 78 Passed away on Tuesday July 9th. Lee was born and raised in St. Paul MN, and was a proud "St. Paulite" all his life. Lee became the third generation of Krumpelmanns to join the family business- New York Tea Co. in downtown St. Paul. While working his way up in the business, he met his future wife of 54 years, Ingrid, while making restaurant deliveries. Lee orchestrated the expansion of New York Tea Co., which Sysco purchased in 1985. He helped integrated it with CFS Continental in 1988, which is now Sysco Minnesota. Lee and Ingrid retired to Fort Meyers, Florida for awhile, but the draw of St. Paul and their grandchildren drew them back. Preceded in death by his wife Ingrid, son Dean, and sister Jan. Survived by sons Dieter (Jing), Reiner (Amanda) and their 3 children Keaton, Kaiser and Kellar. Funeral to take place at Gloria Dei, 700 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, July 18th. Visitation 4-6PM; with Service at 6PM.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 13 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.