|
|
Age 78 Passed away on Tuesday July 9th. Lee was born and raised in St. Paul MN, and was a proud "St. Paulite" all his life. Lee became the third generation of Krumpelmanns to join the family business- New York Tea Co. in downtown St. Paul. While working his way up in the business, he met his future wife of 54 years, Ingrid, while making restaurant deliveries. Lee orchestrated the expansion of New York Tea Co., which Sysco purchased in 1985. He helped integrated it with CFS Continental in 1988, which is now Sysco Minnesota. Lee and Ingrid retired to Fort Meyers, Florida for awhile, but the draw of St. Paul and their grandchildren drew them back. Preceded in death by his wife Ingrid, son Dean, and sister Jan. Survived by sons Dieter (Jing), Reiner (Amanda) and their 3 children Keaton, Kaiser and Kellar. Funeral to take place at Gloria Dei, 700 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, July 18th. Visitation 4-6PM; with Service at 6PM.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 13 to July 17, 2019