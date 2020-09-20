Age 82, of Forest Lake Died peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 following a long struggle with complications and health issues after heart surgery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Alice (Trudeau) Perrault; sisters, Darlene Bergeron and Mary Bakeberg; brothers-in-law, William Bergeron and Charles Harvey. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mildred; children, Denise (Richard) Simonetti, Daniel (Diane), Lucinda (Joe) Faust, Jesse; grandchildren, Jeremy (Angela) Kurilla, Dustin (Kayla) Hanson, Shawna (Timothy) Ashe, Jenna (Daniel) Boettner, Amy (Nick) Cutrone, Leann (Mike) Schwartzbauer, Adam Lowe; great-grandchildren, Grace, Ben, Chris, Waverly, Ava, Ellie, Reid, Blake, Claire, Sam, Leo, Hattie, Mila, Anthony, Ashtyn; sister, Joyce Harvey; brother-in-law, Eddy Bakeberg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. PLEASE ENTER THROUGH DOOR 4. Interment to follow at St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery. Please no cards or flowers, instead your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Masks are required to be worn. Please call for additional information. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com