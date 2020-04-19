Age 64, Lee passed away on April 11, 2020. He is survived by his father, William (Bill) Hjelmgren; children, Evelyn (Kerry) and Ross (Pamela); grandchild, Esther; sisters, Janet (Doug Cox) and Ruth (Jay Theriault); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joan. Lee was deeply loved by his family and his many friends. His beautiful soul and generous spirit were felt by all whom he met. Lee loved his children and grandchild with an intense heart. They were his joy. His final job was in service as school bus driver for children with special needs. Lee's intuitive understanding and gentle care for his riders were his mission. Most of Lee's working life was spent as a master mechanic. He was devoted to his work and how his efforts would help others. From his home garage, he spent many hours building street rods and fixing friends' and families' vehicles. Lee lived his life in gentle service to others in a quiet and understated way; in the many kindnesses and acts of generosity shown to his community of AA, in taking prisoners out for a meeting and coffee, or making the best corned beef suppers for his many friends. If anyone ever needed him, he was always there. Lee will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service of Lee's Life will be held at a future date, pending the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. 651-439-5511

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.