Age 66 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2020. Born September 29, 1953, in St. Paul, she is preceded in death by her parents Milton and Leona Schultz and siblings Joanne, Sharon (Tiny), Milton, Judy and David. She is survived by her husband of 23 short years, David; her daughter Aimee; her son Nick and wife Karie; her daughter Katie and husband Stephen; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grand children; her sisters Patty, Vickie, Debbie and Kathy; her mother and father-in-law, Bob and Opal; and an incredible and large extended family of nieces, nephews and their children. Born and raised on the West End, LeeAnn was deeply loved and her laugh could be heard through the entire casino. A talented seamstress, she spent 37 years at Little Sisters of the Poor and continued making quilts, sewing and designing clothing and lovies for her grandkids and crafting things that are bright and beautiful. Her favorite pastimes included watching her grandson Drew play ball, going to the lake with Mike and Jackie, playing cards with Maggie and Ben and traveling to visit her niece Rhonda and sister Debby with her husband. Her favorite place was Savanna, Georgia, and her husband promised she'll see the moss again. The first date she and her husband had ended with an ER visit and a crotchet hook, and he's looking forward to the next date. In the meantime, we'll all remember to use coasters and Dave will put the coffee where you can reach.




Published in Pioneer Press from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Daniel Kachel
Friend
May 9, 2020
Can't believe this I love u so much n there was so much I wanted to tell u Grandma
Dylan Smith
Family
May 9, 2020
I will never forget when Leeann daubed my hand after showing her for the 3rd time that she had missed a number. We all laughed so hard.
Steve
Friend
May 9, 2020
LeeAnn, I will miss hanging out with you at all the work parties with our husbands, I always looked forward to you being there. You were once my sister-in-law but always my friend! I'm going to miss you and will always love you! Rest in peace my friend❤ love Barb and Bud Peck
Barb Peck
Friend
May 9, 2020
David and family we are holding y'all in our thoughts, prayers, and hearts. I will so miss our long phone calls, hearing her voice and yes, her laugh ❤ and that smile that was so infectious you just had to smile with her ❤ There are so many wonderful memories from childhood thru adulthood that run constantly thru my mind and every one makes me smile thru my tears. Joe and I love y'all so much. LeeAnn, I shall forever eat Basghetti ❤ I love you my Aunt, my best friend.
Rhonda Joe
Family
May 8, 2020
My sympathy to Dave and the rest of Lee Anns family.
Barb
