Age 66 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2020. Born September 29, 1953, in St. Paul, she is preceded in death by her parents Milton and Leona Schultz and siblings Joanne, Sharon (Tiny), Milton, Judy and David. She is survived by her husband of 23 short years, David; her daughter Aimee; her son Nick and wife Karie; her daughter Katie and husband Stephen; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grand children; her sisters Patty, Vickie, Debbie and Kathy; her mother and father-in-law, Bob and Opal; and an incredible and large extended family of nieces, nephews and their children. Born and raised on the West End, LeeAnn was deeply loved and her laugh could be heard through the entire casino. A talented seamstress, she spent 37 years at Little Sisters of the Poor and continued making quilts, sewing and designing clothing and lovies for her grandkids and crafting things that are bright and beautiful. Her favorite pastimes included watching her grandson Drew play ball, going to the lake with Mike and Jackie, playing cards with Maggie and Ben and traveling to visit her niece Rhonda and sister Debby with her husband. Her favorite place was Savanna, Georgia, and her husband promised she'll see the moss again. The first date she and her husband had ended with an ER visit and a crotchet hook, and he's looking forward to the next date. In the meantime, we'll all remember to use coasters and Dave will put the coffee where you can reach.









