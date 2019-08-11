|
Age 88, of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. Preceded in death by sisters Saara Rossi and Eeva Antturi, brother Eero Pyykkonen. Survived by sons Harry (Annie) and Tim Aro (Beth Lock), daughter Marita Stolee (Chris), granddaughter Bailey Hutchence (Joe), brothers Matti (Laura) and Paavo Pyykkonen (Darlene), sister Maija Suomela (Karl) and many loving nieces and nephews. Leena was born in Kangasniemi, Finland, worked as a seamstress in Sweden, attended business college in Canada, and raised her family in Duluth, MN. She was a talented artist who enjoyed interior design and oil painting. Memorial service at 2pm on Saturday, September 28 at Lyngblomsten Newman-Benson Chapel, 1415 Almond Ave. W., St. Paul, with visitation at 1:30pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019