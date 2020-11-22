It is with great sadness that the family of Leigh Countryman announces his passing on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 91. Leigh served in the Korean War and was a survivor of the Chosin Reservoir Battle of 1950. Preceded in death by his wife, Sally; and brother Jerry. Leigh will be forever remembered by his children, Jill (Jeff), Tim (Rhonda) and Jeff (Nicole); grandchildren, Jamie, Kendall and Jeremiah; and sister, Sally (Bob) Roscoe; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Leigh and Sally were buried with Military Honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Sunfish Lake, MN or DAV
(Disabled American Veterans
). Guestbook and video tribute available at willwerscheid.com
. Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel 651-457-7938