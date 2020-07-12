1/
Leila Joy (Marek, Boje) WALLACE
1930 - 2020
Born 11/26/30, of Pine City, sailed peacefully to eternity on 7/06/20. She is survived by children Diane (Jim) Brown, Juline Boje-Kittleson (Robert Mayer), Kenneth (Kay) Boje and Pamela (Joseph) Pangerl. Her sister, Susan DeTomaso; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husbands Kenneth Boje and Robert Wallace, son Donald Boje, brother-in-law Peter DeTomaso, and faithful canine companion Jack. A family graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
