Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Chr
28005 Old Towne Rd
Chisago City, MN 55013
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
28005 Old Towne Rd
Chisago City, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leipha HUGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leipha "Leigh" HUGO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leipha "Leigh" HUGO Obituary
Age 76, passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2019. Leigh loved her family, fishing, reading, sewing and [scary] movies. She is survived by her husband Joe, sons Al Hull (Tasha) and Scot Hull (Tracy), granddaughter Ella, a large extended family and close friends. Celebration of Life will be held in the fellowship hall at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28005 Old Towne Rd, Chisago City on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1PM to 3PM. A short service of remembrance at 2PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.