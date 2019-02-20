|
|
Age 76, passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2019. Leigh loved her family, fishing, reading, sewing and [scary] movies. She is survived by her husband Joe, sons Al Hull (Tasha) and Scot Hull (Tracy), granddaughter Ella, a large extended family and close friends. Celebration of Life will be held in the fellowship hall at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28005 Old Towne Rd, Chisago City on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1PM to 3PM. A short service of remembrance at 2PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019