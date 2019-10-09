|
|
Age 90 Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away Oct 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Beverly. Survived by children Susan (Craig) Jennings, Richard (Stephanie); grandchildren Andrew (Laura), Steven (Elizabeth), and Anna; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Rhett. Funeral Service Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Parkview United Church of Christ, 3737 Bellaire Ave, WBL. Visitation 1 hour before service at church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019