Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkview United Church of Christ
3737 Bellaire Ave
WBL, MN
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkview United Church of Christ
3737 Bellaire Ave
WBL, MN
Leland D. WAGNER Obituary
Age 90 Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away Oct 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Beverly. Survived by children Susan (Craig) Jennings, Richard (Stephanie); grandchildren Andrew (Laura), Steven (Elizabeth), and Anna; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Rhett. Funeral Service Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Parkview United Church of Christ, 3737 Bellaire Ave, WBL. Visitation 1 hour before service at church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019
