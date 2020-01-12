|
|
July 30, 1939 ~ January 10, 2020 Preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene, Robert, Kenneth, Darlene, Rosetta, Marcella. Len will be deeply missed by his wife, Marlyce; children, MarDee (Jim) Rosen Hall, Leonard, Mundy Thiel, Christine Bledsoe Cobb, Jeffrey Allan Bledsoe, Kathleen (Todd) Fredrickson, Elizabeth (Matt) Norell, Christopher (Melissa) Mueller; many grandchildren and great-grand children; siblings, Leona Wagner, Janet (Greg) Tomasino, Ila (Sig) Schneibel, Alice (Don) DeVaughn; special sister, Betty Rosenberger; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Len retired from MTC as a beloved bus driver where he received many awards. He was a proud union member of ATU Local 1005. Len was a larger than life man who made friends during every journey and will be missed by all. Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W 7th St., St. Paul from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral service at 11:30am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home. Burial at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020