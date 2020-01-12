Home

Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
Len "Rosie" ROSENBERGER


1939 - 2020
July 30, 1939 ~ January 10, 2020 Preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene, Robert, Kenneth, Darlene, Rosetta, Marcella. Len will be deeply missed by his wife, Marlyce; children, MarDee (Jim) Rosen Hall, Leonard, Mundy Thiel, Christine Bledsoe Cobb, Jeffrey Allan Bledsoe, Kathleen (Todd) Fredrickson, Elizabeth (Matt) Norell, Christopher (Melissa) Mueller; many grandchildren and great-grand children; siblings, Leona Wagner, Janet (Greg) Tomasino, Ila (Sig) Schneibel, Alice (Don) DeVaughn; special sister, Betty Rosenberger; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Len retired from MTC as a beloved bus driver where he received many awards. He was a proud union member of ATU Local 1005. Len was a larger than life man who made friends during every journey and will be missed by all. Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W 7th St., St. Paul from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral service at 11:30am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home. Burial at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
