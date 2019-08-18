Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Lennes Lee (McGaw) JACKSON Obituary
Age 90 of Roseville Lennes passed away peacefully August 17, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Gilbert and Ella McGaw and brothers Wayne, Bruce and Charlie. Survived by children, Mike (Darla) Jackson, Steve Jackson and Kelly (Bill) Bossard; grandchildren, Maren, Shannon, Jason, Travis, Megan, Natalie, David and Kiersten; and 13 great-grandchildren. Lennes will be remembered for her unconditional love of others, Patriotism, love of Minnesota sports, and her green thumb. Lennes was born in Oshkosh, NE, spent the majority of her years in Roseville, MN, and will be laid to rest with family in Paxton, NE. Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday August 24 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 HWY 96 West, Shoreview (visitation Noon– 1:00 PM). In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Como Park Conservatory. Special thanks to the staff at Cardigan Ridge Senior Living.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
