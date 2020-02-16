|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 25th, 2020 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by husband of 50 years Bruce; infant son Randy; grandson-in-law Sean; parents Verlyn & Leona; and brothers Terry, Cliff and Wally. Survived by daughters Fawn, Dawn, Hope (Mike), Michele (Kevin), Paige (Tim); grandchildren Tess (Eric), Carissa, Tyler, Hunter, Alex; great grandchildren Gage, Jackson, Charlee, Kaiden and Everly Grae; siblings, Debbie (Dennis), Linda (John), Butch (Mary Jo), Al, Roxanne, Tammy (Guy), & Bryan; special aunt Dorothy. Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:00 pm - 6 pm at American Legion, 2678 E 7th Ave, North St. Paul. Cremation Society of America, In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020