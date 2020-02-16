Home

Lenore L. (Bourgoin) TAHNK

Lenore L. (Bourgoin) TAHNK Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 25th, 2020 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by husband of 50 years Bruce; infant son Randy; grandson-in-law Sean; parents Verlyn & Leona; and brothers Terry, Cliff and Wally. Survived by daughters Fawn, Dawn, Hope (Mike), Michele (Kevin), Paige (Tim); grandchildren Tess (Eric), Carissa, Tyler, Hunter, Alex; great grandchildren Gage, Jackson, Charlee, Kaiden and Everly Grae; siblings, Debbie (Dennis), Linda (John), Butch (Mary Jo), Al, Roxanne, Tammy (Guy), & Bryan; special aunt Dorothy. Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:00 pm - 6 pm at American Legion, 2678 E 7th Ave, North St. Paul. Cremation Society of America, In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
