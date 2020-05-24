Lenore M. "Lee" FREEMAN
Age 93 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John; son, Jack; brother, Tommy Golden. Survived by daughters, Alice Freeman & Jeanette (Mel) Smith; grandsons, Greg & Keith (Sarah) Smith; great-grandchildren, Kalah & Catcher Smith; brother, Rick Golden; many nieces, nephews, & friends. Family would like to pass along many thanks to the Lyngblomsten staff. Memorials preferred to Lyngblomsten Activity Department, 1415 Almond Ave. W., St. Paul, MN 55108.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
