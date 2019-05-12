|
Together again in heaven after being apart for 2 months. Both passed away peacefully at home. Shirley passed away on February 23rd and Leo passed away on May 6th. They are survived by their children, Laurie (Charles) Helgason, Bob (Barb) and Mary (Mike) Biedermann; 8 grand children; 7 great-grand children; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Allina Hospice Team and their nurses, Susie and Tianna. Leo was a proud WWII Navy veteran. He was a 40 year employee at Lawrence Sign Company and a 70 year member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 10. Outside of work he was an avid sports fan and wood worker. Shirley was a lifelong East Side resident. She enjoyed crafting and baking and was known for the kindness that she showed to everyone she met. A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM on Saturday, May 18th at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Visitation will begin at 9AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019