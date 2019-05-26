|
Age 82 of St. Paul, MN Passed away on Friday, May 17th, 2019 Born in Artas, SD, the youngest and last living child of 13, born to Conrad and Wilhelmina Bauer. Leo served in the US Navy as Gunners Mate 3rd class. He married Helengrace Jesme in Florence, SD. They had their two daughters while living in Aberdeen, SD. Shortly there after, they moved to Minneapolis, MN where he sold men's clothing at Sears. They relocated to Maplewood, MN after retirement. Leo shared his passion for jazz with family and friends. Survived by Helengrace Bauer, wife of 57 years, and daughters Lisa (Sergey) Kogan and Lenette Bauer, grandson Leonid Kogan and beloved nephew Kirby (Shannon) Bauer and their son Jacob Bauer. A remembrance will be held Saturday, June 1st at Beaver Lake Lutheran in Maplewood, MN. A jazz band will play through the 10:00 visitation hour and the 11:00 service. Luncheon and sharing of memories to follow. Family requests attendees not wear fragrance and in lieu of flowers, send memorials to ourladyofpeacemn.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019