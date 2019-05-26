Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beaver Lake Lutheran
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaver Lake Lutheran
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo BAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo BAUER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leo BAUER Obituary
Age 82 of St. Paul, MN Passed away on Friday, May 17th, 2019 Born in Artas, SD, the youngest and last living child of 13, born to Conrad and Wilhelmina Bauer. Leo served in the US Navy as Gunners Mate 3rd class. He married Helengrace Jesme in Florence, SD. They had their two daughters while living in Aberdeen, SD. Shortly there after, they moved to Minneapolis, MN where he sold men's clothing at Sears. They relocated to Maplewood, MN after retirement. Leo shared his passion for jazz with family and friends. Survived by Helengrace Bauer, wife of 57 years, and daughters Lisa (Sergey) Kogan and Lenette Bauer, grandson Leonid Kogan and beloved nephew Kirby (Shannon) Bauer and their son Jacob Bauer. A remembrance will be held Saturday, June 1st at Beaver Lake Lutheran in Maplewood, MN. A jazz band will play through the 10:00 visitation hour and the 11:00 service. Luncheon and sharing of memories to follow. Family requests attendees not wear fragrance and in lieu of flowers, send memorials to ourladyofpeacemn.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.