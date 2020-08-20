1/1
Leo D. ST. JACQUE
Of Woodbury Devoted husband of Carole on August 19, their 48th wedding anniversary. Preceded in death by parents Leo R and Monica, sister Judy (Dave) and brother Jerry (Sandy). Previous Navy E3 with the Hurricane Hunters out of Jacksonville, FL. Survived by wife, brother Jim, Sparta WI and sister, Jean, Crystal Lake, WI and brothers-in-law Mike Sheldon (Janis) of Hugo and Scott Sheldon (Roxanne) of Littleton CO. Leo was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved being with and talking to people. Visitation with social distancing Friday 5-8 pm O'Halloran & Murphy Woodbury. Funeral Sat 10 am limited seating.




Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
AUG
22
Funeral
10:00 AM
O'Halloran and Murphy Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
August 20, 2020
Carole so very sorry to hear about Leo. He was a wonderful man and will be missed. My prayers are with you.
peggy Acker
Friend
