Of Woodbury Devoted husband of Carole on August 19, their 48th wedding anniversary. Preceded in death by parents Leo R and Monica, sister Judy (Dave) and brother Jerry (Sandy). Previous Navy E3 with the Hurricane Hunters out of Jacksonville, FL. Survived by wife, brother Jim, Sparta WI and sister, Jean, Crystal Lake, WI and brothers-in-law Mike Sheldon (Janis) of Hugo and Scott Sheldon (Roxanne) of Littleton CO. Leo was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved being with and talking to people. Visitation with social distancing Friday 5-8 pm O'Halloran & Murphy Woodbury. Funeral Sat 10 am limited seating.









