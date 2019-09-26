|
Age 92 of S. St. Paul Died peacefully at home 6/17/19. Leo grew up in St. Paul and spent most of his life as a professional bowler and pro shop owner. He was a member of the PBA as well as being inducted into both the MN Bowling Hall of Fame and the St. Paul Men's Fastpitch Softball HOF. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and beloved wife. Survived by 7 children, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A Mass in honor of Leo will be held at Holy Trinity Church in S. St. Paul on 9/30/19 at 8 AM with a burial ceremony to follow at Fort Snelling at 10 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 26, 2019