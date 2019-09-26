Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
S. St. Paul, MN
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Snelling
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo MANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Francis MANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Francis MANN Obituary
Age 92 of S. St. Paul Died peacefully at home 6/17/19. Leo grew up in St. Paul and spent most of his life as a professional bowler and pro shop owner. He was a member of the PBA as well as being inducted into both the MN Bowling Hall of Fame and the St. Paul Men's Fastpitch Softball HOF. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and beloved wife. Survived by 7 children, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A Mass in honor of Leo will be held at Holy Trinity Church in S. St. Paul on 9/30/19 at 8 AM with a burial ceremony to follow at Fort Snelling at 10 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.