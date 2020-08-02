1/1
Leo Francis SHOWALTER Jr.
Age 91 – Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved sweetheart of 68 years, Margaret; parents, Leo Sr. and Lena; siblings, Merle Jost, John Sr. and Joan Misgen. Leo is survived by his children, Fred (Sonja), Linda (Todd) Andresen, Bob, Dan (Judy), Tom (Maureen), Lori (Gary) Williams, Pat (Janet), Matthew (Gee), Leo III (Jamie) and Jerry (Debbie); sister, Lois Grieman; sister-in-law, Mary Adams; 26 grand children, 19 great-grandchildren; there will be more additions to the family within the year with 2 weddings and 3 great-grandchildren on the way. Due to the current Covid restrictions, the family will have a private Funeral Mass at Church of the Assumption and interment at Union Cemetery in Maplewood.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
