Leo GRIFFIN

Age 52 Of St. Paul Preceded in death by parents, Mary and William; brother, Bill; and stepfather, Herman Kiewatt. Survived by fiancee, Marcie; children, Jacob (Steven), Justin (Ashley), Amber (Chris), Cory (Melissa); 4 grand children, Hailee, Lily, Gracie, Derek; many siblings, relatives and friends. Leo was a diehard Vikings fan and avid fisherman. Memorial Visitation Sunday (September 20, 2020) from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com